Apple is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series, scheduled for September 12th. While the entire iPhone 15 lineup is poised to introduce exciting new features, the Pro models are set to raise the bar even higher. Consequently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with price tags that are $100 and $200 higher, respectively, compared to their iPhone 14 counterparts.

According to Luke Lin, a senior analyst at DigiTimes Research, two primary factors contribute to the expected increase in pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro series.

iPhone 15 Pro Price Increase: The iPhone 14 Pro was initially launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 (equivalent to $999 in the US) for the base model with 128GB of storage. Now, there are speculations that the next-generation model could see a $100 price hike over its predecessor. This would potentially set the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may debut at $1,299, marking a $200 premium over the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reasons Behind the iPhone 15 Pro Price Adjustment: The report attributes the expected price increase to two key factors – build quality and camera enhancements. Specifically, both iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium chassis, known for its superior strength-to-weight ratio and enhanced corrosion resistance when compared to stainless steel. Apple has previously utilized titanium in its premium Apple Watch models, which come at a higher price point than their steel counterparts.

Additionally, the inclusion of a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is cited as another contributing factor. While this technology has been a staple in high-end Android phones for several years, it marks a first for the iPhone. A periscope setup involves a complex assembly of lenses and a prism/mirror, enabling the iPhone to achieve significant optical zoom without compromising image quality. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to offer optical zoom capabilities ranging from 5x to 10x, providing lossless zoomed-in output without the need for significant device thickness.

Beyond these pivotal changes, the upcoming iPhones are poised to offer an array of enticing features. These include an all-new Action Button, the adoption of a USB Type-C socket with enhanced bandwidth and faster charging capabilities, and the introduction of the potent A17 Bionic chipset.

In summary, Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro series is anticipated to set new standards in terms of both pricing and technological innovation. The incorporation of titanium chassis and advanced camera technology, such as the periscope setup, promises to elevate the iPhone experience, making the expected price increases a worthwhile investment for tech enthusiasts and loyal Apple users alike.