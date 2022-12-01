Srinagar: Office work and public dealings at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and ARTO offices in the Kashmir valley remained affected on Thursday due to ‘no internet’ service.

Locals were found complaining that they had to return from the RTO office ‘disappointed’.

“I was supposed to collect some documents but I was told that the internet is not working at the RTO office. I had to return disappointed and other locals too were complaining. Both office work and public dealings were affected due to the unavailability of the internet,” said a local.

An employee of Srinagar Net Tech Private Limited (SNTPL), the company that provided internet service to the RTO, said they had discontinued services as their contract had not been renewed.

“They haven’t renewed the contract with us and don’t have any alternative arrangements in place yet. As a result, work at RTO and all ARTO offices was affected as we did not provide any internet service,” said the SNTPL employee.

He said the SNTPL will not be providing internet service tomorrow or in the coming days either and as a result work is expected to remain affected at the RTO.

“We will not provide internet service to the RTO till the agreement is renewed and I think services at the RTO will continue to remain affected in the coming days,” he said.

An official at the RTO, Srinagar said they had now entered into a fresh agreement with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL}.

“Our agreement with the SNTPL has ended but we now have a fresh agreement with the BSNL,” the official said.

However, he said the internet at the office will be “restored shortly”.