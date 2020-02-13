Latest News
Internet snapped again in Kashmir this time over rumours surrounding Geelani’s health
SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said on Thursday.
The services were snapped late Wednesday night after some social media posts claimed the health of the 90-year-old Geelani deteriorated, they said.
Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.
Geelani’s family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.
Latest News
8-phase panchayat bypolls in JK to begin from March 5
By-election to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the Union Territory”s Chief Electoral Officer Shailender Kumar said on Thursday.
Polling would be held from March 5 to March 20 and ballots would be used for casting votes, he said.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect will the announcement of the bypoll schedule.
After taking into consideration all relevant factors and inputs from various stakeholders, the Jammu and Kashmir election authority has prepared the schedule for the bypolls to panchayat halqas and panch wards. Issuance of the first notification would be on February 15, Kumar said.
The first phase of the bypolls will be held on March 5, followed by second on March 7, third on March 9, fourth on March 12, fifth on March 14, sixth on March 16, seventh on March 18 and last on March 20, he said.
The chief electoral officer said, “Ballot boxes would be used during these elections. Sufficient number of ballot boxes have been made available for the purpose.”
The process for filling 11,639 panch seats and 1,011 sarpanch seats will completed by March 26, he said.
The Panchayat election was held in November-December, 2018, and 22,214 panches and 3,459 sarpanches were elected in out of 33,592 panch and 4,290 sarpanch constituencies.
Further vacancies have accrued on various accounts such as deaths and resignations. Also as a result of polls to block development committee (BDCs) chairpersons in October, 2019, another 307 seats of panch and sarpanch fell vacant, Kumar said.
He said that the candidates elected during these by-elections shall hold office for the remainder of the period of five years commencing from the date of constitution of Halqa Panchayat.
The panchayat bypolls would be videographed and district panchayat election officers (deputy commissioners) will arrange sufficient numbers of video and digital cameras and teams for the purpose, the chief electoral officer said.
In order to enable Kashmiri Migrant voters to exercise their franchise through postal ballots, ”Migrant Postal Ballot” scheme was notified for the 2018 panchayat elections, he added.
Latest News
Foreign envoys briefed by Army about security situation in J&K
Army officials on Thursday briefed the delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir about the security situation here.
The 25-member delegation arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help the envoys have a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a region which faced months of harsh restrictions after its special status was stripped of in August.
The envoys were briefed about the security situation at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, officials said.
The delegation later flew to Jammu for further engagements, they said.
The group comprises envoys from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy and Kenya.
Envoys from Kyrgyztan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also part of it.
This is the second batch of foreign envoys visiting the Union Territory in the last one month.
The government had taken a group of 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir last month with an aim to make them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Kashmir Valley. A number of opposition parties called it a “guided tour”.
Latest News
Ahead of Trump’s visit, US Senators seek assessment of human rights situation in India
WASHINGTON: Ahead of President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India, four influential US Senators, who described themselves as a “longtime friends of India”, have sought an assessment of the human rights situation in Kashmir and religious freedom in the country, saying hundreds of Kashmiris remain in “preventive detention”.
The bipartisan group of Senators, in their letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dated February 12, said that India has now imposed the longest-ever internet shutdown by a democracy, disrupting access to medical care, business, and education for seven million people.
The Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and imposed severe curbs including on movement of people as well as on mobile telephone and internet connectivity.
The crackdown drew international criticism with several countries expressing concerns over the situation in Kashmir. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter.
According to officials, internet is being restored in the Valley in a phased manner after reviewing the security situation.
The US lawmakers, describing themselves as “longtime friends of India”, wrote in the letter that “more than six months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unilaterally revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, the government continues to block most internet in the region”.
“Hundreds of Kashmiris remain in ‘preventive detention’, including key political figures,” they said. Signatories to the letter are Chris Van Hollen, Todd Young, Richard J Durbin and Lindsey O Graham.
“In addition, the Indian government has taken other troubling steps that threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state. This includes the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which is being challenged in India’s Supreme Court,” the Senators wrote.
In the letter, the Senators requested Pompeo for a State Department assessment of a number of issues in India including the number of individuals detained by the government for political purposes and their treatment; current restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir; current accessibility of Jammu and Kashmir; and restrictions on religious freedoms in Jammu and Kashmir.
The actions taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, have severe consequences.
That is why, in the Fiscal Year 2020 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes appropriations report, the Congress urged India to fully restore telecommunications and internet services, lift its lockdown and curfew and release the individuals detained pursuant to the Indian government’s revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday said the US President’s visit will be a “very special one” and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.
India maintains that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities.
It is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect fundamental rights, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
The Indian government has been emphasising that the new law will not deny any citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries and give them citizenship.
Defending the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said that the law is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship. “We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process. There’s no problem in that,” he said.
Latest News
8-phase panchayat bypolls in JK to begin from March 5
By-election to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the...
Foreign envoys briefed by Army about security situation in J&K
Army officials on Thursday briefed the delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir about the security situation here. The...
Ahead of Trump’s visit, US Senators seek assessment of human rights situation in India
WASHINGTON: Ahead of President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India, four influential US Senators, who described themselves as a “longtime...
Rijiju announces Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: The Union Territory of Ladakh will host the inaugural Khelo India Winter Games later this month followed by...
Internet snapped again in Kashmir this time over rumours surrounding Geelani’s health
SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah...