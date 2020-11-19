International Men’s Day: Know history, significance, importance of this day

November 19 marks International Men’s Day all around the world. The day is dedicated to the well being and health of men who fall prey to the strict notions and stereotypes of the society of how a man should be

. This year, the theme is “Better health for men and boys.” The day was first inaugurated in 1992 by Thomas Oaster on 7 February to honour and celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life. This day further highlights that men also need to look after their physical and mental well being and turn the hardships into their strength.

The official website of International Men’s Day says that the demand for a day to celebrate men began around the year 1960 and this day was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh.

History of International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day was first observed in 1992 on February 7 by Thomas Oaster to celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life. Many male leaders of the society made various attempts to start the International Mren’s Day and that received little response from the society. On November 19, 1999, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialized the day in Trinidad and Tobago, and thus the day started to receive praises from across the world.

This day promotes the positive male role model apart from the celebrities, The main objective of this day is to create awareness about men’s mental health and why it is necessary for all aspects of life including, social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. On this day, gender equality is promoted and the discrimination against men is also highlighted so as to improve gender relations and equality.