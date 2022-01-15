Srinagar: Intense cold wave continued in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as morning fog covered most parts of Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

An official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave continued in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as morning fog added to the chilly conditions in Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.4, and Gulmarg minus 9.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass town in Ladakh registered temperature of minus 27.6 degree celcius, Leh minus 16.3 and Kargil minus 18.6 degree celcius.

Jammu recorded 7.7, Katra 5.0, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.8, and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.