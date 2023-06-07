Abu Dhabi: Lulu Group Chairman, M.A. Yousaff Ali’s niece Dr Fahima tied the knot with Mubeen, the son of a business tycoon, Chairman of Siraj International Group, Musthafa Mullikote.

UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al Khoori were among the notable dignitaries who attended the wedding.

The Indian-styled wedding ceremony flaunted a worldwide flavor with the presence of India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, as well as Italian Diplomat Lorenzo Fanara and Irish Envoy Alison Milton. P.V. Abdul Wahab, a prominent NRI politician, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, and Ajay Bijli were also present.

Renowned film stars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Anto Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody, and Aparna Balamurali graced the event, giving a touch of glitz to the festivities and representing the entertainment industry.

Mammookka Latest Lulu Group Chairman Yousuf Ali Daughter Wedding Function Dubai… 💙@mammukka #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/5vNcgM9ddO — Shams k Edappalam (@edappalam_k) June 4, 2023

The venue was illuminated by magnificent pendants and chandeliers, and elaborate flower arrangements hung from the ceiling gave the wedding a majestic appearance. The banquet was a seated affair, and food was brought to each table on trolleys. A bloom game plan and swing at the setting with the guests’ initials furnished visitors with an Instagrammable spot.

The Chairman of PVR Cinemas and the President of Star India were also seen at the wedding function.