Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara

“On night of 29/ 30 Jun 20, suspicious movement of 6-8 persons was observed in two groups in Parkian Gali Sector, Kupwara (J&K) along the LoC. Own troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. Infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness”, army tweeted.(KNO)