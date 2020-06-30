by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: Indian army on Tuesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid at Parkian Gali sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Officials said that an intruders group of at least 6 to 8 was challenged at Parkian Gali along LoC  but fled away taking advantage of darkness.

 

Army in its tweet informed that an infiltration bid of around 6 to 8 believed to be in number was challenged at Parkian Gali sector on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday but they managed to fled away.

“On night of 29/ 30 Jun 20, suspicious movement of 6-8 persons was observed in two groups in Parkian Gali Sector, Kupwara (J&K) along the LoC. Own troops challenged the  infiltrators with fire. Infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness”, army tweeted.(KNO)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *