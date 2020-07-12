India’s corona cases near 8.5 lakh, death toll climbs to 22,674

New Delhi: With a record single-day spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases neared 8.5 lakh with the death toll up to 22,674, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said on Sunday.



According to the data, of the total 8,49,553 cases, as many as 5,34,620 patients have recovered. A total of 2,92,258 cases remain active in the country.



During the last 24 hours, 2,80,151 more tests were conducted across the country.



Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,46,600 cases and 10,116 casualties. Tamil Nadu followed with total 1,34,226 cases, including 1,898 deaths.



With 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,10,921 cases, including 3,334 deaths.



States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (40,941 cases), Uttar Pradesh (35,092), Rajasthan (23,748), Madhya Pradesh (17,201), West Bengal (28,453), Haryana (20,582), Karnataka (36,216), Andhra Pradesh (27,235), Telangana (33,402), Assam (15,536), and Bihar (15,373).



On the global front, the overall coronavirus cases have surged to over 12.6 million, while more than 564,000 deaths have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University. India remains the third worst-hit nation.

