Chennai: Captain Harmanpreet Singh found the back of the net twice, propelling India to a resounding 4-0 victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the conclusive round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. This emphatic win allowed India to stride into the semifinals with an unblemished record on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet exhibited his prowess by converting two penalty corners in the 15th and 23rd minutes, a testament to his precision and skill. Adding to the scoreline, Jugraj Singh capitalized on another set piece opportunity in the 36th minute. The icing on the cake was provided by Akashdeep Singh, who scored India’s final goal in the 55th minute from a field play.

The stakes were high for Pakistan, necessitating a draw or a narrow one-goal defeat to ensure a semifinal berth.

India’s next challenge will be against Japan in the semifinals, scheduled for Friday, while Malaysia and Korea are set to lock horns in another anticipated encounter.

The prelude to the match was adorned by the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who extended his greetings to both teams. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also graced the occasion with his presence, adding to the fervor.

The match kicked off with an attacking tempo from both sides, as Pakistan initiated early incursions into the Indian circle. Nonetheless, India’s stalwart defense remained steadfast, thwarting any potential breakthroughs from their neighbors.

A pivotal moment arrived when Pakistan was awarded a penalty corner, met with a brilliant save by Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. The game continued to intensify with sporadic attacks, as both teams sought to gain the upper hand.

As the first quarter drew to a close, India earned a penalty corner, and Harmanpreet seized the opportunity to unleash a powerful low flick, securing the lead for India.

The second quarter saw India further asserting its control, marked by a swift succession of attacks. In the 23rd minute, Harmanpreet executed a fierce drag-flick to extend India’s lead.

The third quarter mirrored India’s dominance as Jugraj capitalized on a penalty corner to triple the lead. Although an overturned goal decision dampened India’s momentum, the team rallied, with Akashdeep eventually finding the net.

India’s prowess was evident as they capitalized on five penalty corners, converting three of them. The match’s final minutes showcased Akashdeep’s skillful play, securing India’s resounding victory with a 4-0 scoreline.

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to regain control and possess the ball, India’s relentless attacking strategy held strong until the last moment.