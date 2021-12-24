JAMMU, DECEMBER 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the “Good Governance Day”

December 25 is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Paying tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, the Lt Governor described him as a people’s leader, revered Statesman, great social reformer, influential orator, and an able administrator who always believed in the policy of ‘India first’ and always acted to safeguard country’s national interest.

The former Prime Minister’s valuable contribution to the Indian polity, indomitable will, and determination towards the nation’s development is unparalleled. His dedication to bring in reforms in governance, equitable development, and inclusive accelerated growth will remain a guiding light for generations to come, the Lt Governor observed.

Terming active participation of people a prerequisite for good governance, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders to complement Government’s efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development.

The Lt Governor said that the values and teaching of the great leader and social reformer would continue to guide us in making our nation a superpower of the world. The younger generation must carry the immortal flame of his legacy through constructive contribution to society.

He observed that treading on the path laid by the great leader, the UT Government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of an equitable, just, and prosperous society.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes and remembered Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 160th Janam Jayanti.

“Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, a great educationist, reformer, politician, and founder of the Banaras Hindu University was a pioneer of India’s industrial revolution. He tirelessly worked for ensuring modern education to all, generating the spirit of women empowerment and industrial development in India”, he said.

Mahamana promoted a harmonious blend of oriental and modern education, which has now been adopted in India’s New National Education Policy. He made an invaluable contribution to the Indian Renaissance, Nationalist Ideology, Public Awakening, Welfare, Justice and Freedom, and in the fields of Education and spirituality, he added.