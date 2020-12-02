India avoid whitewash with 13-run win over Australia in third ODI

Canberra: India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia to avoid a series whitewash here on Wednesday.

India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

Electing to bat, India scored 302 for five with Hardik Pandya (92 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) rasing an unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In reply, Australia managed 289 in 49.3 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 302 for 5 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 92 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 66 not out, Virat Kohli 63; Ashton Agar 2/44).

Australia: 289 all out in 49.3 overs (Aaron Finch 75, Glenn Maxwell 59; Shardul Thakur 3/51, Jasprit Bumrah 2/43)