SRINAGAR: A major health crisis is brewing in Kashmir after 252 doctors and paramedics of Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 15 days.

Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, head, department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, said 45 doctors and paramedics tested positive in one day and the number may rise by evening.

“All these doctors are from GMC and Associated Hospitals. Of them, more than 40 doctors and paramedics tested positive in Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital alone. The number may increase by evening,” Dr. Khan told The Kashmir Monitor.

Government Super-specialty hospital, Government Lal Ded Maternity hospital, Government Chest Disease hospital, Government Bone and Joint hospital are the worst hit.

“We are waiting and watching. There is a huge patient influx. Patients do not wear masks and we have to examine them. We have to examine the throat and nose in the ENT department. Doctors have to examine eyes in the Ophthalmology department. Plus doctors have to examine the chest. There is risk everywhere,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented COVID wave with a daily caseload touching 2456 on Friday. They include 934 from the Jammu division and 1522 from the Kashmir division. Five Covid deaths have also been reported on Friday.

Currently, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 352623. Of them, 10003 are Active Positive (4802in Jammu and 5201in Kashmir), 338063 have recovered. The death toll stands at 4557 –2216 in Jammu and 2341 in Kashmir.

Moreover, 380 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals. On COVID vaccination, 72,309 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,97,41,706.

Of the 20148633 Covid test results available, 352623 samples have tested positive and 19796010 samples have been tested as negative to date.

Till Friday, 5482972 persons have been enlisted for observation. They included 7166 in-home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 10003 in isolation, and 433786 in-home surveillance. Besides, 5027460 persons have completed their surveillance period.

“During the second wave, we were fully prepared. There was no case where we felt that there was a shortage of oxygen or other things. The health care system is prepared. We have seen in developed countries that if cases increase healthcare system collapses. So we have to follow CAB to limit the infections,” leading pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah said.