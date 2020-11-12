58k students appear for Class XII exams in Kashmir amid strict health protocols

Srinagar: Amid strict health protocols, more than 58000 students appeared for the Class 12th annual examination in Kashmir on Thursday.

“The examination was conducted smoothly with almost full attendance and Covid-19 SOPs were followed by the supervisory staff with the cooperation of the school management where the examination centers were set up. The candidates were briefed about the concessions granted in the examination, i.e., they had to attempt only 60 marks out of 100 marks,” said JKBOSE joint secretary examination Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak.

He said this year the supervisor-student ratio was 1:20 instead of 1: 30 keeping in view social distancing norms. “58514 candidates are appearing in the Class 12th examination throughout Kashmir Division for which 626 centers have been set up. In Winter Zone of Jammu division, 15055 candidates are appearing in 188 centers,” he said.

The Covid-19 positive students have been advised to stay away from the examination centers.

Secretary, JKBOSE Manisha Sareen along with Joint Secretary, Examinations visited the examination centers in Srinagar and peripheries.

Secretary, JKBOSE during her inspection instructed the supervisory staff and school management to facilitate the examinees in the best possible way keeping in view the pandemic and sanctity of the examination. Further, the heads of the Institutions were impressed to ensure proper heating and lighting arrangements in the examination halls.