In frames: Class 10th exams commence in Kashmir

The annual examinations of Class 10th commenced today in Kashmir and Winter zone of Jammu region.

As many as 1,06,465 students including 74,465 from the Valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones are expected to appear in the exam to be held at 1145 centres – 814 in the Valley and 331 in the winter zones of Jammu.

J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) officials said ‘nearly double’ the number of examination centers have been set up to maintain social distancing given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials have also advised the Covid-19 positive students to stay away from the examination centers.

Proper fumigation of all exam halls has been done and sanitizers will be kept available for students.

(Photos clicked by Umar Ganie/The Kashmir Monitor)