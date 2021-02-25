Imran Khan tones down rhetoric, pitches for dialogue to solve Kashmir issue

New Delhi: Seemingly toning down the rhetoric, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Kashmir is the only problem between New Delhi and Islamabad and it can be solved through talks.

“Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,” Khan said while addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo.

Pakistan PM said he had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he assumed power on the way forward, but the move did not succeed.

“Immediately when I came into power, I approached our neighbor India and explained to PM Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue. I didn’t succeed but I am optimistic that eventually, sense will prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said the two countries must resolve the Kashmir issue in a “dignified and peaceful manner”.

India has maintained that though it prefers to have normal relations with neighboring countries, the onus is on Pakistan to create conducive atmosphere.