‘Illegally detained’ yet again: Mehbooba Mufti

J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she had been illegally detained again, and that Jammu and Kashmir administration had not allowed her to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman’s family in Pulwama.

The former chief minister said for the past two days, she had not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on “baseless charges”.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She said her daughter has also been put under the house arrest.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she said.

