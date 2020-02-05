Illegal occupants from Govt. Quarters to be evicted: Kansal

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 5: Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Estates and Information Department Rohit Kansal today directed the Estates Department to form committees for physical verification of all the Estates accommodations and eviction of unauthorized/illegal occupants from Government quarters at Jammu & Srinagar.

The Principal Secretary issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Department which was attended by Director Estates, Subash Chibber; Deputy Director Estates Kashmir, Deputy Director Estates, Jammu, Executive Engineer Estates Division, Jammu and Srinagar, besides other officers of the Department.

The Principal Secretary directed the officials that unauthorized allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He said that the field officers should work in coordination to ensure that all the illegal occupants are vacated from the government occupancies

The principal Secretary also said that the committees shall also re-verify the particulars of employees accommodated in private houses and private hotels and to ensure that no illegal occupant is staying there.

He said that a database management system (software) should be developed to make allotment process of accommodation to Government Officials more transparent.

The Principal Secretary also took stock of functions of the department besides taking overall review of its ongoing projects and those in the pipeline.

He directed the officers to complete the languishing projects in a time bound manner in Jammu and Srinagar to overcome the shortage of accommodation for the move employees.

Principals Secretary was informed that the work on all the languishing projects are in full swing and 80 percent work on flats have been completed at Sarwal and work on construction of flats at Lower Muthi is in full swing.

He directed the department to make available all basic facilities in flats and renovate the existing accommodations on modern lines.

The principal Secretary directed that no construction or maintenance works should be carried out without e-tendering. While directing officers to strictly adhere to the financial code, the Principal Secretary said that no works should be undertaken unless supported by a formal authorization of the competent authority.

He said the works so undertaken after taking proper approval should be done within the stipulated budget allocation without creating any liabilities.

Rohit Kansal stressed on concerned officers to undertake visits to the residential quarters so that renovation work and other related things can be undertaken.

Rohit Kansal also said that the Department shall also ensure the rotation of staff wherever is required under rules.