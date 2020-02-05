Kashmir
Illegal occupants from Govt. Quarters to be evicted: Kansal
JAMMU, FEBRUARY 5: Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Estates and Information Department Rohit Kansal today directed the Estates Department to form committees for physical verification of all the Estates accommodations and eviction of unauthorized/illegal occupants from Government quarters at Jammu & Srinagar.
The Principal Secretary issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Department which was attended by Director Estates, Subash Chibber; Deputy Director Estates Kashmir, Deputy Director Estates, Jammu, Executive Engineer Estates Division, Jammu and Srinagar, besides other officers of the Department.
The Principal Secretary directed the officials that unauthorized allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He said that the field officers should work in coordination to ensure that all the illegal occupants are vacated from the government occupancies
The principal Secretary also said that the committees shall also re-verify the particulars of employees accommodated in private houses and private hotels and to ensure that no illegal occupant is staying there.
He said that a database management system (software) should be developed to make allotment process of accommodation to Government Officials more transparent.
The Principal Secretary also took stock of functions of the department besides taking overall review of its ongoing projects and those in the pipeline.
He directed the officers to complete the languishing projects in a time bound manner in Jammu and Srinagar to overcome the shortage of accommodation for the move employees.
Principals Secretary was informed that the work on all the languishing projects are in full swing and 80 percent work on flats have been completed at Sarwal and work on construction of flats at Lower Muthi is in full swing.
He directed the department to make available all basic facilities in flats and renovate the existing accommodations on modern lines.
The principal Secretary directed that no construction or maintenance works should be carried out without e-tendering. While directing officers to strictly adhere to the financial code, the Principal Secretary said that no works should be undertaken unless supported by a formal authorization of the competent authority.
He said the works so undertaken after taking proper approval should be done within the stipulated budget allocation without creating any liabilities.
Rohit Kansal stressed on concerned officers to undertake visits to the residential quarters so that renovation work and other related things can be undertaken.
Rohit Kansal also said that the Department shall also ensure the rotation of staff wherever is required under rules.
Kashmir
Major Welfare Initiative: AC approves Employees State Insurance Society
Jammu, Feb 5: In a significant decision aiming to promote the welfare of the employees/workforce, the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu accorded sanction to the formation of J&K Employees Insurance Society under Employees Insurance Act 1948.
The Society upon registration will serve as a managerial and health care body to provide for effective administration and management of insurance health facilities and insurance benefits to around 2.95 lakh insured persons under the Employees Insurance Scheme. The decision will help to enhance the number of insured persons to nearly 6 lakh persons.
The Society will have the mandate to formulate policies for code of conduct, capacity building and other training programmes for medical/para medical staff. Besides, it shall undertake measures to generate awareness among the employers and the employees so that more and more employees/workers can be brought under the Scheme. Moreover, the Society will be a self-reliant body in terms of staff as it will be able to hire the staff as per requirement.
The Scheme is being implemented by the Employees Insurance Corporation through the Labour Department covering industrial workers and their families, other establishments like shops, hotels, restaurants, transport and newspaper, cinemas, educational institutions (public, private, aided) run by individuals, trustees, societies, private hospitals, nursing homes etc.
After the registration of the Society, the Employees Insurance Corporation (EIC) will shift from treasury model to Society model thereby, not only easing the process of seeking funds from the Government of India but increase in the inflow of funds which will not be lapsable. The Corporation will be better equipped to purchase standard quality medicines for insured persons and will pave way for opening up of new dispensaries across J&K.
With Wednesday’s decision, the existing eight dispensaries of Employees Insurance Corporation at Rangreth, Khonmoh, Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan, Zainakote in Kashmir and Talab Tilo, Kathua, Bari Brahmana and Digiana in Jammu will get further strengthened in terms of staff and equipment thereby enabling these dispensaries to provide better healthcare services.
Kashmir
Lone, Para released; put under house arrest
Srinagar, Feb 5: Senior politician and People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Para, close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were released from preventive detention here on Wednesday, officials said.
After the release of Lone and Parra, 13 political leaders now remain detained at the MLA hostel here which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.
Lone and Parra walked free after being in preventive detention for over 180 days.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday released two leaders — former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries, Kashmir.
Since Sunday, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive custody.
These leaders were part of preventive detention of mainstream politicians, activists and trade leaders carried out after August 5 last year when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the prominent leaders who are still under detention are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was initially lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.
The senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 which was further renewed for a period of three months on December 16.
Kashmir
Six months on, 2000 students await hostel facility at KU
Srinagar, Jan 04: Six months on, more than 2000 students of Kashmir University are going from pillar to post for the hostel accommodation.
In July last year, around 2000 students applied for hostel accommodation. Six months on the varsity is yet to provide them accommodation.
“I have applied for the hostel facility last year but the University is yet to issue a list. I come from Kulgam district and face immense hardships on reaching the university,” said a student.
Another student of the library science department said they talked to university officials but they sought some more time for releasing the list.
“I come from Tangdar which is a far off area. I zeroed in on the rented accommodation but the house owner is asking to pay in advance. He charges Rs 5000-8000 for one month and it is very difficult to manage such expenditure”, she said
An official of the university said they have only seven hostels which include four for girls and three for boys. “Every year around 2,000 girl students get admission in the university, of whom only 800-1000 get accommodation. Others have to find accommodation outside the campus”, he said.
Professor Ajaz Ahmad, Provost Kashmir University hostel, said since the internet was not available, it took them a while to prepare the preliminary list. “We provide accommodation to those students who live in far off areas. After finalizing the list, we will submit it to the university authorities for further clarification. Within a week the varsity will upload the accommodation list”, he said.