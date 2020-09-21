IIT JEE Advanced admit card released

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday released the admit card for the JEE Advanced on Monday. Candidates can download their hall ticket or admit card from the official jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read – Jharkhand JEE Topper Says She Listened To Korean Band BTS To Reduce Stress While Studying
This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered for the exam, which is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc. Those who qualify JEE Main are only eligible for the Advanced examinations.
The IIT-Delhi has taken several precautionary measures to conduct the test since it is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic
Follow these steps to download IIT JEE Advanced admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a print out