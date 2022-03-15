The wait is finally over. Hrithik Roshan will again be seen in a superhero avatar.

Krrish 4 will go on floors in June. Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik’s uncle and music director told Pinkvilla that, Krrish 4’s music will demonstrate “new techniques of sound and music.” He also disclosed that Hrithik will possibly sing a song in the film as well. “Mostly he will sing. There will be one song for sure,” he said.

According to Pinkvilla, when the news of the franchise was first announced in June, it was also revealed that the fourth franchise will include an element of time travel and will possibly bring Jadoo (the lost alien from Koi Mil Gaya who bestows Krrish with powers) back into the Krrish universe after two decades.

The Bang Bang actor has previously shown his musical talents in his films as well including Senorita from the 2011 Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Kites in the Sky from the 2010 Anurag Basu directorial Kites.

On the work front, the War actor is currently shooting for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Hrithik is also working on a Hindi remake of a Tamil film called Vikram Vedha.