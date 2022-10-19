An Iranian woman climber Elnaz Rekabi mysteriously disappeared after competing in an event without wearing a headscarf in South Korea.

BBC Persian said that Elnaz Rekabi was scheduled to take flight on Wednesday but she apparently traveled a day early. Another website `IranWire’ alleged that Rekabi would be transferred to Tehran’s Evin Prison.

However, Tehran quickly rejected the media reports and claimed that they are fake.

The official Twitter handle of the Iran embassy in Seoul wrote, “Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team.”

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms. Elnaz REKABI.’

Iran has been rocked by protests by angry women and students after 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was arrested by the ‘morality police’ for allegedly improperly wearing a headscarf.

More than 100 people have been killed in nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO.

Like many other women, Elnaz Rekabi too might have extended her support by not wearing a headscarf while competing in the event.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry of South Korea refuses to comment on whether the athlete is still in South Korea or left the country.