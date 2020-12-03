Helicopters to apples: Independent DDC candidates woo voters with eye-catching symbols in Kashmir

Srinagar: Helicopter has interestingly turned out to be the favorite election symbol of the independent candidates contesting the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The amusing catch-lines accompanying the symbols are also drawing many eyeballs. While some are promising an ‘udaan to development’ through their ‘helicopter’, other candidates are asking the voters to let them be their pilots.

“Let me be your pilot and fly you to the skies of education, health, infrastructure, and development. Remember my election symbol i.e., helicopter. Vote and support me in DDC elections,” reads the election campaign poster of Showkat Javed Daing of Ramsoo A block.

Sajjad Noorabadi, an independent candidate from DK Marg in South Kashmir, claimed that he was the first to choose a helicopter as an election symbol and it became popular later.

“I was the first to choose a helicopter as the election symbol. When I posted it on social media, others too chose it and it became popular. I chose helicopter so that I could be identified and people would easily vote for me,” Noorabadi told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said the apple was also among the most popular election symbols and in many blocks, it was allotted through a draw of lots.

“Apple was chosen by many as their election symbol. It was later allotted to candidates through a draw of lots. Election symbol is very important for an independent candidate as it becomes his/ her identity during the election. I had chosen bat as my election symbol when I contested the last Lok Sabha election from Srinagar constituency,” Noorabadi added.

Independent candidate from Reddi Chowkibal in Kupwara district Mir Irshad and Parvaiz Bhat from Qaziabad too have chosen helicopter as their poll symbols. In their posters, both have mentioned that the helicopter signified an ‘udaan for development’.

While Reeku Bhala from Seri in Jammu region too has chosen a helicopter as her poll symbol, several other women have chosen sewing machines and gas cylinders with an aim to appeal to the common masses.