A video of a groom carrying his physically challenged bride in his lap to the mandap is winning the internet.

In the viral video, the bride is brought to the wedding hall in a wheelchair. The groom can be seen carrying the bride in his lap and bringing her to the stage for marriage rituals. The bride takes `saat pheras’ in a wheelchair.

The groom also picks up his bride in his arms during the time of farewell.

The video has been shared by `weddingmomentslove’. “Mile Ho Tum Humko Bade Naseebon Se Churaya Hai Maine Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se,” reads the caption of the video

The video has over 20.6K views and hundreds of comments

“Sheer respect … Husband of the year undoubtedly..kudos,” a user said.