Srinagar: From ‘harisa’ to ‘moenj gaad’, a range of Kashmiri delicacies are trending across the country on social media.

Though videos of Kashmir-based food bloggers get a lot of social media attention locally, vlogs of Kashmiri food are presently being viewed all over the country, and also globally.

This is because a couple of top food bloggers of the country were in the Valley recently and have captured different types of popular Kashmiri cuisines.

These top food bloggers including ‘Dil Se Foodie’ and ‘Hmm’ have shared quite a few videos on their social media handles of late and have generated a lot of interest in Kashmiri food nationally.

A video of ‘Dil Se Foodie’, who has 6.3 million followers on Facebook alone, on ‘moenj gaad’ shows in detail how the Kashmir snack is prepared. Besides attracting the attention of foodies from all over the country, migrant Kashmir Pandits too have liked the video.

“You should have tried “nader mounj” as well .It’s Kamal Kakdee pakoda ( in chawal kaa aata ) ,very authentic kashmiri snack ,” wrote Tikoo Amit after watching the video.

‘Dil Se Foodie’ has also done a video on the famous Dal Lake’s floating vegetable garden. Netizens have drawn parallels with the famous floating markets of Thailand.

“Thailand also has a floating market and I think thailand is in Asia only . Jakarta, and many other cities also have I have heard (sic),” Alerk Rajput wrote on Facebook.

Another popular blogger ‘Hmm’, who has 5.3 million followers on Facebook, too shared few videos on Kashmiri cuisine.

He has done a video on Kashmir’s favorite winter delicacy ‘harisa’.

In another video, he has covered a ‘tuej’ (barbecue) seller on Dal Lake. While ‘tuej’ is available everywhere in the Valley, having it on a shikara doubles the joy of having it.

“Hail! Non-veg food, at Dal Lake, Kashmir,” wrote PremPrakash Talwar after watching the video.

Valley-based food blogger of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame, Omar Rather, said it was heartening to note that India’s popular food bloggers were visiting the Valley to cover its food and lifestyle.

“It is heartening to note that top food bloggers, who have a cult following among the foodies across India and also abroad, are visiting Kashmir and are sharing stories related to our food and lifestyle. These bloggers have come on their own and you can see their videos have created a buzz nationally. The government should invite all the top food bloggers on a regular basis and this will do wonders for Kashmir tourism,” Omar told The Kashmir Monitor.