New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement.

Modi also recalled the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India. He shared some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with the national flag and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.

He said July 22 has special relevance in history as it was on this day in 1947 when National Flag was adopted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.”

“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfill their vision and build India of their dreams.”