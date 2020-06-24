SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has informed the Haj aspirants that their deposited amount would be refunded in their bank accounts without any deduction.

In a statement issued here, the Haj Committee said as the Saudi Arabia Government has decided not to allow international pilgrims during Haj 2020, followed by issuance of Circular by Haj Committee of India in this regard.

The statement informed Haj aspirants that the amount deposited by the selected Haj Pilgrims shall be refunded to them through Direct Transfer Mechanism without any deduction and shall be deposited in their Bank Accounts furnished by the concerned Pilgrim/Pilgrims at the time of submission of Haj Application Forms for Haj 2020.

“In case of any change in account number details, a Photostat copy of cancelled cheque / Bank Pass Book be sent through email to [email protected],” it said.

Besides, it added that International Passports deposited by the Pilgrims shall be returned to them as and when received from Haj Committee of India which shall be notified separately.