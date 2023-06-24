Riyadh:More than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries are expected to perform Haj this year.

Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said flight bookings for the annual haj already exceeding 1.7 million, and preparations are in full swing.

The minister made the remarks after releasing a video welcoming the guests of Allah on the ministry’s Twitter account.

The railway consists of 17 trains covering 9 stations and can transport approximately 72,000 passengers per hour.

In addition, a fleet of more than 24,000 buses is available for pilgrims.

The number of health practitioners serving pilgrims has exceeded 32,000.

These arrangements aim to enhance the spiritual experience of Allah’s guests and facilitate the smooth performance of their rituals.

Al-Rabiah stressed that “these achievements are not the result of a few days, but rather the effort of years, during which all possibilities were explored to achieve the convenience of pilgrims.”

ADVERTISEMENT