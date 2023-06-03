The Ulama committee of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has warned intending pilgrims to avoid walking under the sun when they are in Saudi Arabia, saying that #Hajj2023 will record high temperatures, Muslim News reported.

The respected Muslim scholars gave this warning during a meeting with NAHCON team led by its Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan at Hajj House, FCT, Abuja on Wednesday, May 31.

Chief Imam of Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja, Imam Tajudeen Oyebanji commended the Commission’s leadership for its giant stride in making this year’s hajj a successful journey, saying that the Ulama will intensify efforts in sensitising all intending pilgrims from Nigeria.

Imam Oyebanji, who is also the JIBWIN Southern Coordinator in Nigeria, said that findings by the Ulama show that this year’s hajj will experience a record-high temperature based on reports from modern devices, calling on pilgrims to be extra careful and avoid walking under the sun.

“It’s very important for them not to go out of their tents in Muna or their hotel rooms in Makkah except and until it’s compulsory. If they must go out, they should use umbrella and avoid should walking barefooted to prevent dehydration”, he said.

Speaking further, Imam Oyebanji said, “Another point of discussion that relates with the pilgrims is that we should know the essence of why we are going on hajj. We should be good ambassadors of our country and not be found with any hard drug. Even the regular drugs we use at home should not be put in our bags. This is because we do not know under what category such drugs will be classified by the authorities in Saudi Arabia.