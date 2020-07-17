Hadiqa Kiani’s song about Kashmir removed by YouTube

Pakistani singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani’s ode to Kashmir, a song released in collaboration with Turkish artist Ali Tolga has been taken off by YouTube. The song Daimi Bahar (translating to Eternal Spring), was composed and co-sung by Ali Tolga.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that they will stand determined against the ‘forced silencing’.

“Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago,” she posted.

“There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace.”

She also informed her followers that Kashmir Civitas, an international advocacy organisation devoted to the rights of the Kashmiris, was “actively working to re-upload the video.

Hadiqa sings in both Turkish, Urdu and Kashmiri in the song. Tolga also lends his vocals to the track. The song has a beautiful melody while the lyrics – penned by Kiani and Turgay Evren – are a lovely ode to Kashmir.

The video features both beautiful visuals from Turkey and Kashmir and also haunting clips from protests and the violence that took over.