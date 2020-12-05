‘Gupkar gang to gumrah gang’: BJP asks Farooq, Mehbooba to forget China, ‘discuss Microsoft’

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary and in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh on Saturday urged the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders to ‘change’ their language and talk about the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I request Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti….you run your shop but change your language that China will come….instead talk about coming of Microsoft….discuss how to retrieve PoK that is also part of India,” Chugh said while addressing a press conference here.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, J&K BJP General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul and J&K BJP Spokesperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi meets with members of J&K's chamber of commerce.

He was accompanied by BJP national spokespersons Shahnawaz Hussain and Zafar Islam.

When asked if the party was ‘scared’ of the PAGD, Hussain said: “Scare is not here but in PAGD. We are fighting alone and we are working as a unit. BJP is not father-son…mother-daughter party.”

“They formed a ‘gumrah gang’ and joined hands against us. Wherever elections happen, we go there. We will stay here for a month more. They joined hands because they consider us strong,” he added.

Chugh, who had recently replaced Ram Madhav as BJP’s general secretary said the BJP wanted to win the hearts of the people in the Valley.

“We have to win the hearts of people. People have come out to vote in large numbers (in DDC elections). The candidates are not from dynastic parties and this is our first victory. We have to take Kashmir ahead of Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore,” he said.

The BJP continued its tirade against the PAGD leaders and termed their claim of winning the DDC polls as ‘Mungeri Lal ke sapnay’.

“They have provoked people before….they want youth to pelt stones and pick up guns but their children study abroad or tweet from New Delhi,” Chugh added.