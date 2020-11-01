Gunfight starts in Srinagar

by Monitor News Bureau 0
File Photo

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Rangreth area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Srinagar Police, Anantnag Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Rangreth.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Also Read

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Tagged:
About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply