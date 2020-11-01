Gunfight starts in Srinagar

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Rangreth area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Srinagar Police, Anantnag Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Rangreth.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)