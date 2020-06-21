Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Pazwalpora Gilli Kadal area of Zoonimer in Srinagar district.

Official said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Pazwalpora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Pertinently this is second encounter in Srinagar, in last encounter Top Hizb commander Junaid Sahrai among three militants were killed.

Meanwhile Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar as Precaution measures—(KNO)