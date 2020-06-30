Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir

Pulwama: A gunfight broke out between militants and security in Brantal Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening

An official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Pertinently this is second encounter in a day in South kashmir as two militants were killed in an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Tuesday morning taking the toll of total militants killed in June to 38 in southern Kashmir—(KNO)