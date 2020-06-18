by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore

Pulwama: A nocturnal gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

 

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

