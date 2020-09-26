Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday received the first snowfall of the season.

With this snowfall, the winter season has announced its arrival in Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, the long run dry spell has ended while the temperatures in Gulmarg have dipped considerably. Other parts of the Kashmir division also registered a dip in the temperatures after a long time of the hot season.

Director MeT, Sonum Lotus said that towards the first week of October weather is likely to change further and temperatures may also go down.

The light snowfall have given a new look to the winter tourist destination however the usual buss of winter sports may not be possible due to the prevailing pandemic situation and sportsmen who throng here from all over the world may prefer not to come because of COVID19 which has presently engulfed the world. (KDC)