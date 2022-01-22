SRINAGAR: Seemingly to strengthen grassroots democracy, Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Sarpanch as the competent authority to grant permission for the construction of residential houses in rural areas.

In an order issued by the rural development department, Sarpanch Panchayat, Village Level Worker, and Patwari has been designated competent authority to grant permission for residential buildings within their Panchayat jurisdiction.

For the construction of commercial buildings in rural areas, SDM is now the competent authority to issue permissions. His committee will include concerned Tehsildar, Town Planning Officer, BDO, and Sarpanch of Halqa Panchayat.