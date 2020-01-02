Kashmir
Govt likely to hold polls for vacant Panchayat seats by March
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to hold Panchayat elections for 60 percent vacant seats by March next year.
Panchayat elections were conducted in November-December 2018 for 4483 Panchayat halqas. There are 4483 Sarpanch and 35029 Panch seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, elections in 60 percent Panchayat seats could not take place due to varied reasons.
An official at Election Office said Centre has told Jammu and Kashmir government to initiate process for holding elections in vacant Panchayat seats.
“Chief Electoral Officer Shailandra Kumar also discussed with Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu about holding elections for vacant Panchayat seats. Polls are likely to be conducted in March next year,” he said.
The official said issue is also being discussed with agencies to ensure adequate security arrangements for the polls. “Majority of seats remained vacant as no candidates were fielded in those constituencies. Most of these constituencies fall in south Kashmir,” the official said.
He said that final electoral rolls will be completed in two weeks. “After which the final decision will be taken keeping weather factors into consideration,” he said.
On Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar also held a meeting with divisional commissioners and IGPs of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss poll preparations.
In Kashmir out of 20093 Panch and Sarpanch seats, only 6162 Panches and 1366 Sarpanches were elected while 12565 constituencies are lying vacant.
In Jammu, 15800 Panches and 2289 Sarpanches were elected where 166 seats are lying vacant. In Ladakh, 45 seats are lying vacant while as 1414 Panches and 192 Sarpanches were elected.
National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party had boycotted the polls.
Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said Centre has given an indication to hold the process. “The process will be initiated when notification is issued,” he said.
A top official of Rural Development Department said that Centre has also directed Jammu and Kashmir administration to empower Panchayats at maximum level.
There are 21 departments including Rural Development, Social Welfare, Health, Education, Power, Horticulture, Fisheries and Agriculture, which come under the administrative control of Panchayat members, the official said.
Kashmir
Fallout of climate change: Annual precipitation level drops considerably in Kashmir
Srinagar: Serene Kashmir is feeling the pinch of climate change as new study has revealed consistent decrease in the annual precipitation level across the valley.
Entitled `Recent trends in precipitation regime of Kashmir valley, India’, the 2019 study was jointly conducted by Mifta ul Shafiq, Zahoor ul Islam, Abida, Wani Suhail Ahmad, Mohd Shafi Bhat and Pervez Ahmed of Department of Geography and Regional Development, University of Kashmir, and Department of Geography, Aligarh Muslim University.
It was aimed to analyze the nature and behavior in annual and seasonal precipitation in the Kashmir valley since 1980. “The trend analysis showed a consistent decrease in annual precipitation in Kashmir Valley at the rate of -5.1 mm/year,” reveals the study.
Precipitation is one of the most important variables of the climate and is used as an indicator of climate change. “Any variability in the patterns of the precipitation may lead to increased extreme weather events like floods, droughts, ecological imbalances and food insecurity,” says the research.
The research was based on the data recorded at six meteorological stations of Kashmir — Srinagar, Gulmarg, Kokernag, Kupwara, Pahalgam and Qazigund. “The analysis carried out on separate stations also showed a decrease in annual precipitation with high altitude station of Gulmarg recording the maximum decrease of -15.6 mm/year while the lowest decrease was found in Pahalgam station -1.7 mm/year,” it says.
Furthermore, other stations have also shown a negative trend, as per the study with Srinagar recording at -2.6mm/year, Kokernag -1.8mm/year and Qazigund -5.5 mm/year but statistically insignificant except the Kupwara station which is statistically significant at 90% confidence interval with a negative slope of -5.5 mm/year.
Kashmir region is a low-lying basin surrounded by Himalayas. The mountain areas act as a roadblock to circulation patterns of the atmosphere for both summer monsoon and winter monsoon.
“In the recent decades, significant changes are observed in the amount, intensity, duration and frequency of all types of precipitation (such as snow, ice, rain etc.) over different regions of the globe,” the study reveals.
Professor Shakil Romshoo, Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, said due to climate change, the form of precipitation is changing. “The precipitation is decreasing but not at significant level,” he added.
Kashmir
Research work takes hit as internet gag completes 150 days
By Jazib Bhat
Srinagar, Dec 31: As Kashmir Wednesday completed 150 straight days of internet blockade – the longest ever in the world – academic researchers have been among the most frustrated lot in the valley.
Internet was withdrawn on August 5 when Centre abrogated Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories – J&K, and Ladakh. Hundreds and fifty days on, no one has a clue when the government is planning to restore this all-important facility.
Internet gag however has badly hit the research with scores of scholars at the University of Kashmir saying that their work has, more or less, come to a grinding halt.
Official figures reveal that there are more than 1400 scholars currently enrolled in the University. Majority of them are finding it difficult to continue their research because of the ongoing blockade.
“It has been a psychological trauma for us as we fear that our researches will not be completed on time”, said Mohammad Yunis, who is pursuing PHD in Mass Communications at Kashmir University.
Sadaf, a scholar in Botany, said she might have to devote one more year for research before completing her doctorate.
“Travelling in shutdowns is difficult for women. Had internet been working, all data analysis could have been done at home,” she said.
Another scholar Jasfeeda Qadir had to travel to New Delhi to collect details for her research synopsis.
“I had to travel to New Delhi for my research. It is easier to find data on e-books and journals rather than finding books in libraries, which consumes a lot of time”, said Jasfeeda.
Dr. Gowher Ahmad Shappoo, a senior research scholar at Kashmir University, said access to internet is like oxygen for a researcher. “Education and health sector have suffered immensely due to internet clampdown,” he said.
Internet though was restored at Iqbal library recently, yet it takes hours for people to access the facility given the huge rush.
“There are hundreds of scholars waiting in queue just to access internet”, said Sadaf.
Even some of the scholars couldn’t attend seminars and conferences because they were not able to access communiqués and invitations. “Seminars and conferences are important for our researches. I have not able to know the dates of these seminars” says Mohammed Yunis.
Dean, research, Kashmir University, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi was not available for comments.
Kashmir
Creating mass awareness about welfare schemes: Adv Khan
Jammu, Dec 23: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Monday underscored the need for creating mass awareness about the Government welfare programmes so that the benefits trickle down to the deserving lot.
He was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Labour & Employment Department (L&ED), here at Civil Secretariat.
Advisor Khan directed the concerned to go for an intensive campaign on mission mode to reach out to the beneficiaries for their registration under various welfare schemes.
He suggested for launching a mass campaign through local vernacular newspapers to spread the information about the government’s welfare schemes among the targeted people.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary L&E Department, Saurabh Bhagat; Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War and other concerned officers.
The Secretary L&E briefed the Advisor about the activities of the department and apprised him about the implementation of Central Laws in J&K.
The Advisor maintained that the Government is committed to the welfare of every strata of society, including working and labour class so as to uplift their socio-economic status. It was informed that various welfare schemes are in place for the purpose that include provision of Provident Fund, Medical Insurance, a package of welfare schemes for building and construction workers, rehabilitation of child labourers and bonded labourers etc.
While reviewing the working of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the Advisor was informed that the board covers death, marriage, chronic disease injury benefits, besides assistance for permanent and temporary disability, maternal benefit and education assistance among other assistance and benefits.
The Advisor directed the concerned to come up with a proposal of providing 100 per cent benefit cover to meritorious students of working class with the provision of tuition, lodging and boarding. He asked them to prepare different slabs from 8th standard to professional courses in a manner so that it would motivate the children to pursue higher education and let a child get education from best institutions of his area.
Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that 4.09 lakh workers have been registered till November 2019, of which 51,761 were registered through online mode.
The Advisor asked the concerned to hold awareness camps in all districts and make the working class aware about the government schemes meant for their uplift.
The meeting was also informed about the transfer of Provident Fund data of different private and public sector employees from erstwhile J&K State mode to Central mode.
The Advisor appreciated the department for its strenuous efforts and asked the officers to work with more dedication and deepen synergy to achieve the target of cent per cent coverage of eligible persons in J&K.