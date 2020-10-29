Govt authorizes schools to conduct pen, paper exams of class VIII, IX in Kashmir

Srinagar: Ending suspense, Jammu and Kashmir government has authorized schools to conduct pen and paper examination of Class VIII and IX in the valley.

State Council for Education Research and Training Jammu and Kashmir (SCERT J&K) said the authorities have come to the conclusion of holding examination on off-line mode, which will be monitored by the schools.

Earlier, the term Ist examination of Class VIII was held online in June this year.

In her order, Director SCERT Veena Pandita said the question paper for both these classes shall be set by the schools.

“For uniform assessment of the students, the sample papers from T2 syllabus shall be prepared by the Education Research, Survey and Assessment Wing of SCERT /CDME wings of the concerned DIET as per the Assessment scheme in vogue with a 40 percent choice to the students. Keeping in view the psyche, mental anxiety, and prevailing covid-19 pandemic, and the sample papers shall be circulated among the concerned stakeholders,” the order said.

Director SCERT said the particular pattern of holding the examination will ensure proper assessment of students thereby preventing the negative effects of mass promotion.

“The concerned schools shall follow the same pattern and assess the students accordingly. By conducting pen and paper assessment for these classes will not only help you check the learning levels of students during the lockdown but will also prevent the negative effects of mass promotion,” she said.

Pandita also directed the directorates of schools education to ensure the proper adherence of the covid-19 SOPs while conducting examinations.

“The evaluation shall be done at the complex head level and compilation of results at DIET level in order to keep proper records of students,” she said.

Director SCERT also directed the directorates of schools education to focus on the assessment of children’s learning and development during the lockdown period.

“The assessment should be also based to what extent learning outcomes have been achieved identifying the learning gaps,” she said.

Pandita also directed the DIETs to issue the achievement cards for the 8th class on a grade basis.

“The Principal DIET shall meet out the expenditure on the result compilation and preparation of achievement cards of the students out of the available MSE Funds on this account as per the prescribed norms in practice. However, in respect of the private school students, actual expenses to be incurred on the preparation of the same shall be worked out and charged from the private schools,” she said.