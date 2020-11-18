GoAir plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger suffers stroke



New Delhi: A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi after a passenger on board suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official.

The flight – G8-6658 – from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early in the morning on Wednesday.

The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help on board, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said. There were 179 passengers on the plane.

A statement from the airline is awaited.