GMC Srinagar observes World Skin Health Day

SRINAGAR: World Skin Health Day was observed today by the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy GMC Srinagar at Block Hazratbal, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar.

Patients were given free consultations by the visiting Specialists. Counselling was provided to raise awareness and treat a diverse range of skin conditions.

At the outset, Block Medical Officer, Block Hazratbal Dr Fara Shafi welcomed and thanked the team for choosing SDH Block Hazratbal as the venue for organizing the above camp.

She specially extended her gratitude to Head of Department, Dermatology Dr. Yasmeen Jabeen and her team. BMO Hazratbal also requested HoD Dermatology to send one Sr. Resident on every 1st Thursday of the month under the Programme “Ayushman Bharat Shivir” to Block Hazratbal being the field practice area of GMC Srinagar.