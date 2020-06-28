Global COVID-19 cases near 10 million, deaths surge to over 498,000

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 10 million, while the deaths have surged to over 498,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,950,945, while the fatalities increased to 498,135, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,507,930 cases and 125,511 deaths, the US continues to report world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (626,779), and is followed by India (508,953), the UK (311,727), Peru (275,989), Chile (267,766), Spain (248,469), Italy (240,136), Iran (220,180), Mexico (212,802), France (199,473), Pakistan (198,883), Turkey (195,883), Germany (194,458), Saudi Arabia (178,504), Bangladesh (133,978), South Africa (131,800) and Canada (104,878), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,598), Italy (34,716), France (29,781), Spain (28,341), Mexico (26,381), India (15,685) and Iran (10,364).