

Residents and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are being cautious as more rain showers are expected over the next few days, with potential intense downpours, flash floods, and cloudbursts in some areas until Saturday.

The local meteorological department and weather forecasts have already signalled extreme weather urging people to take necessary precautions and be vigilant during periods of heightened rainfall activity. The anticipated rain showers may persist for several hours, increasing the risk of waterlogging, landslides, and flooding in low-lying and vulnerable regions.

On Wednesday night many parts of Srinagar were water logged and submerged after a heavy downpour accompanied with gusty winds that lasted for more than an hour.

Now again there is possibility of rains and winds, with the possibility of cloudbursts, the authorities are especially concerned about the potential for sudden and severe flooding in specific spots. Cloudbursts can unleash an enormous amount of rainwater in a short period, leading to rapid and dangerous surges of water that can devastate settlements and infrastructure in their path.

The Government has already warned people living near rivers, streams, and mountainous regions to remain extra cautious, as the heavy rainfall can trigger landslides and cause the water levels to rise rapidly.