Galwan faceoff: No one entered our territory, no posts taken, says PM Modi

‘No one can take even an inch of our land’

New Delhi: The Chinese neither entered Indian territory nor have they taken over any post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at the all-party meet to discuss the border incident along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers died in brutal hand-to-hand combat with the People’s Liberation Army.

“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” said PM Modi as per media reports.

The PM, the reports added, said no one can take even an “inch of the land”.

“Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go,” said the PM.

Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, YSR Congress Party’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

Assuring the opposition parties, the PM said be it deployment, action or counter-action the Indian forces – be it on land in air or water – are doing everything to protect the country’s borders.