Galwan faceoff: Communication lines snapped in forward areas of Ladakh, locals panicked

Srinagar: Communication lines have been snapped in the forward areas of Ladakh as the face-off between Indian and Chinese armies entered into a second month.

On June 15, India and China faceoff took a violent turn when 20 soldiers of 16 Bihar regiment were killed by the troops of a neighbouring country.

Authorities have suspended vehicular movement along Srinagar – Leh National Highway amid increased military activity in the union territory.

While normal activities continue in Nubra, Leh, Zanskar, Kargil, and Drass, people are panicked and worried especially after the snapping of communication lines in the forward areas of the union territory.

Locals said the authorities have snapped communication in the forward areas of eastern Ladakh, which has compounded the fears among the inhabitants of the union territory.

“The communication in the forward areas has been snapped and there is no contact with the people living along the borders. People are worried as army convoys are continuously marching towards the forward areas,” said Tsewang Dorje, a local in Leh district.

Waking up to the crisis, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has sent one of its councillors to the Galwan valley to take stock of the situation

“We too don’t know what exactly happened in Galwan valley. There is no communication facility available. We have sent one of our executive councillors to get the first-hand experience of the condition in the affected zones. Soon after the executive councillor returns, we will consult the UT administration,” Chief Executive Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Gyal P Wangyal told The Kashmir Monitor.

The situation has reignited the fears among the people of the neighbouring Kargil district, which was the epicentre of the war between India and Pakistan in 1999.

Sajjad Kargili, a social activist, said the escalation of the tension between India and China has scared the people living in the far-flung areas of Kargil.

“The after-effects of the 1999 war have not subsided yet. So, we hope there is no more escalation of tension along borders. What has happened over the years is that the area has been neglected by the government. Unfortunately, it comes into focus during wars. We lack infrastructure particularly roads, which need to be built as soon as possible,” he said.