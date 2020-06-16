by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Galwan faceoff: Army Chief’s Pathankot visit cancelled

File photo

Srinagar: Amid unprecedented situation in Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled, ANI reported quoting Army sources.

Earlier, reports had said that the chiefs of three services are in a meeting with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

 

This comes after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” read an official statement from Indian Army.

