Gain knowledge to improve employability chances: Adv Khan to students

Jammu, Feb 12: Emphasizing need for enhancement of quality of talent being produced in the country every year, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan Wednesday advised the students to focus on not just attaining a degree but to also enhance and gain knowledge for improving their employability chances.

The Advisor said this while addressing the gathering of students, at ‘The Tribune Inter- College Debate 2020’ organized in association with Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Congratulating the young participants, Advisor Khan exhorted the students to focus not just on attaining a degree but to also enhance and gain knowledge to improve their employability. Advisor said that according to the National Employability Report even though there is an overall positive trend in talent supply as against previous years, Indian youth still has a long way to go and employability or non-employability of Indian graduates is a rising concern.

He said that it is critical that students and institutions together focus on enhancement of quality of talent being produced in the country. This needs to be taken seriously, else we would soon be heading towards a challenge where education and educational qualifications would lose their credibility, he added.

Commenting on quality of the debate, Advisor said that ‘listening to all the speakers today, I did not notice any pessimism, therefore it gives me confidence to know that all those who spoke critical of the administration or those who spoke today in favor of government’s measures, have spoken with an optimistic vision for the betterment of the country.’ He advised the students to keep the optimism alive and forward.

Vice Chancellor Cluster University, while addressing the students, said that debates are important as they improve communication skills besides helping develop skills in research, critical thinking, public speaking and perseverance. She said that topic of today’s debate is especially relevant and students have an important role to play in country’s future.