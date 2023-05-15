Srinagar: More than 500 people participated in a cyclothon to welcome the G20 meeting in Kashmir.

Organized by `Voice for Peace and Justice’, `Pedal for Peace’ was aimed to send a positive message to the world ahead of G20.

The cycle race, which was organized from Lar to Sher-i-Kashmir Park Manigam on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway Bypass passing through Sambal-Manigam areas of the Ganderbal district, was divided into three categories, including senior and junior men and open-age category for women.

World-renowned cyclist Dr. Mohammad Akbar Khan attended the opening and presentation ceremony as the Chief Guest who encouraged all participants and awarded cycles, trophies, cash prizes, and certificates among the first, second, and third positions in all three categories.

Meanwhile taking another step towards promoting sports, the organizers assured to provide athletes with better opportunities in the sports fields in the near future.

“The aim of organizing this Cyclothon was actually to celebrate the arrival of Foreign delegates associated with G20. This international event will significantly boost the local traditional art of Handicraft, Carpet, and Shawl weaving and enhance Kashmir’s tourism sector on a global level which in turn will create new sources of employment in violence-hit Kashmir”, Voice for Peace and Justice Parton, Farooq Ganderbali said.

Pertinently G20 is a forum for international cooperation and decision-making on economic and financial issues, the presidency of which lies with India till Nov 2023. The cyclothon organized by VoPJ was to welcome the G20 meeting in Srinagar, which could be seen as a gesture of support for the efforts of the forum toward sustainable economic growth and development in J&K.