Funding case:Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Er Rashid
New Delhi, Feb 6: Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of former independent MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a case related to funding activities in the Valley.
Popularly known as Rashid Engineer, he was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir and is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case.
Special Judge Praveen Kumar rejected the application saying the prosecution has successfully established that “there exists reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused are prima facie true”.
Rashid was arrested on August 9 last year, since he was unable to give any convincing answers to the questions, the NIA had said.
92% revenue records digitized in JK: Kotwal
Jammu, Feb 6: Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal today said that 92 per cent revenue records in Jammu & Kashmir have been digitized, assuring that the Government was taking all possible measures to bring vibrancy in the department—which is considered as backbone of the administration.
Speaking to several delegations during a Public Grievance Camp here today, Kotwal said that there are about 6.6 crore revenue documents and 55,000 revenue maps in Jammu and Kashmir—which need to be scanned, digitized and updated. He said that in order to speedily complete computerization of revenue records, early completion of writing and computerization of Jamabandis officers of the Revenue Department have been directed to club the Phase-II and Phase-III of DILRMP for the completion of 100 % work by March 2021.
He said that the scanned revenue, land documents would also be available at Tehsil Level Record Rooms so that public can have access to those documents.
He informed that 92 per cent of revenue records of Jammu and Kashmir have been scanned whereas 95 per cent of the Cadastral Maps (Massavis) have also been scanned so far.
Kotwal informed that as directed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the Department of Revenue was making every possible step to make Data Centre of J&K ready by 31st March. He said that the department was also working for creation of Disaster Recovery Centre making it functional before June 2020.
“We now have a vital work of registration to carry out. For effective working of newly created registration offices, officers have been directed to go for the computerization of the registration process and posting of staff for registration offices,” he said. He said that Rs 24. crores have been released for the computerization of the registration system while as DPR, estimating the cost of Rs 48 crore have been formulated.
The Principal Secretary said that 28 Sub-Registers would be posted on regular basis and the registration process would be done on monthly and hassle-free basis.
The process of digitization of land records is being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).
The project aims to provide computerized management of the land records and their digital maintenance would make it easier and quicker to obtain updated land revenue records.
“We are working on the shortcomings and more manpower is tasked to complete the work,” he said, adding that the pace of the work at Central Record Room (CRR) Srinagar also called Muhafiz Khana of the Revenue Department has also picked up its pace. Likewise, Central Record Room Jammu under DILRMP has been carrying out computerized management of the land records and ensuring digital maintenance of the vital documents.
Pertinently DILMRP, a centrally funded project, was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for having access to transparent land records. The twin capitals were taken first for digitization. The programme involves three phases. Phase I of the programme includes Jammu and Srinagar. Phase II involves Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Doda, Bandipora and Rajouri. In phase III, Kathua, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba are to be taken.
Govt imposes permanent ban on illegal mining in Lethpora
Pulwama, Feb 6: District Administration Pulwama has ordered a permanent ban on mining of all sorts over Kahcharai land at Lethpora with immediate effect.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer today said that the mining in the area not only cause loss to mineral deposits but also destroy the natural beauty of the area. He Stressed for adopting zero tolerance against illegal mining and asked the concerned to act tough against the violators. He added that the move comes following numerous complaints by locals that widespread illegal mining is being under taken by various unscrupulous elements in the area which causes nuisance to the local residents. He also said that specific task forces have been constituted to stop illegal mining in the area.
Illegal occupants from Govt. Quarters to be evicted: Kansal
JAMMU, FEBRUARY 5: Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Estates and Information Department Rohit Kansal today directed the Estates Department to form committees for physical verification of all the Estates accommodations and eviction of unauthorized/illegal occupants from Government quarters at Jammu & Srinagar.
The Principal Secretary issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Department which was attended by Director Estates, Subash Chibber; Deputy Director Estates Kashmir, Deputy Director Estates, Jammu, Executive Engineer Estates Division, Jammu and Srinagar, besides other officers of the Department.
The Principal Secretary directed the officials that unauthorized allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He said that the field officers should work in coordination to ensure that all the illegal occupants are vacated from the government occupancies
The principal Secretary also said that the committees shall also re-verify the particulars of employees accommodated in private houses and private hotels and to ensure that no illegal occupant is staying there.
He said that a database management system (software) should be developed to make allotment process of accommodation to Government Officials more transparent.
The Principal Secretary also took stock of functions of the department besides taking overall review of its ongoing projects and those in the pipeline.
He directed the officers to complete the languishing projects in a time bound manner in Jammu and Srinagar to overcome the shortage of accommodation for the move employees.
Principals Secretary was informed that the work on all the languishing projects are in full swing and 80 percent work on flats have been completed at Sarwal and work on construction of flats at Lower Muthi is in full swing.
He directed the department to make available all basic facilities in flats and renovate the existing accommodations on modern lines.
The principal Secretary directed that no construction or maintenance works should be carried out without e-tendering. While directing officers to strictly adhere to the financial code, the Principal Secretary said that no works should be undertaken unless supported by a formal authorization of the competent authority.
He said the works so undertaken after taking proper approval should be done within the stipulated budget allocation without creating any liabilities.
Rohit Kansal stressed on concerned officers to undertake visits to the residential quarters so that renovation work and other related things can be undertaken.
Rohit Kansal also said that the Department shall also ensure the rotation of staff wherever is required under rules.