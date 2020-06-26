Child, CRPF man killed in militant attack in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper and a minor boy were killed after militants attacked paramilitary forces in Bijbehera area of Anantnag district on Friday afternoon.

Reports said that militants attacked 90 battalion CRPF near Padshae Bagh this afternoon. One CRPF personnel identified as Shymal Kumar and a eight-year-old boy Nihaan Bhat son of Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Machoo Kulgam suffered critical injuries and were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

BMO Bijbhera said that two persons including a CRPF personnel and the boy were brought dead to the health facility. Meanwhile, entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, officials said. (GNS inputs)