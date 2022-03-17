Srinagar: Come spring, ‘Badamwari’ becomes a hotspot for the local modelling photo shoots in the Kashmir valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides attracting the tourists and locals in good numbers, the blooming almond trees at the orchard are providing the perfect background for the shooting stints. Local models dressed in Kashmiri attires can be seen shooting for the Valley based business houses at the sprawling almond garden now-a-days.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Aatifa Ashraf Bhat, who manages most of the local modelling shoots that take place in Kashmir, said ‘Badamwari’ was trending on social media after the advent of spring in Kashmir.

“We usually shoot in cafes and hotels but these days Badamwari is trending. We have already completed two assignments at the garden and there are more to follow,” she told The Kashmir Monitor.

Aatifa, who is also the owner of Kashmir based jewellery brand ‘BBS Collection’, said Badamwari was the best place to promote Kashmir culture and tourism in spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“Badamwari is the best place in spring to promote Kashmiri culture as our models wear traditional clothes and jewellery. We conduct regular modelling shoots for houses like ‘Shreen Libass’ and my group ‘BBS Collection’ besides others that have thousands of followers on Instagram. Our pages are very popular in and outside J&K as not just Kashmiris, non-locals too are interested in Kashmir clothes and jewellery. And as we post pictures of Badamawari, the garden too will get promoted besides our collections,” she said.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Interestingly, the birth of social media platforms like Instagram has given rise to a flurry of fashion start-ups in Kashmir. These start-ups are now hiring local Kashmiri fashion models to promote their clothing lines and jewellery and Instagram is splashed with photographs and videos of such promotions.

Pakeezah Malik, a Kashmir based model, said Badamwari was the best outdoor location presently.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“Spring has started and there is a lovely bloom of almond trees here. Right now, no other garden presents a better outdoor look as compared to Badamwari,” she told The Kashmir Monitor.

“I have been modelling for the past two years and I will continue to do modelling. I have plans of going outside for modelling but as of now we are promoting Kashmir,” she added.

Another Kashmir based model Tabish Mir said Badamwari was ‘different’ from others.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“Mughal gardens bloom in summer but Badamwari sees a bloom in spring and it is different from others. When we shoot here, the background looks stunning and adds to the beauty of the attires and jewellery we wear. And it is so peaceful and serene here,” Tabish told The Kashmir Monitor.