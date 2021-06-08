‘For Kashmiris, by Kashmiris’: ‘Manzimyoor’ goes virtual to arrange marriages

Srinagar: Is your ‘manzimyoor’ (matchmaker) giving you nightmares and not finding the right match for you? If yes, then give ‘eManzimyoor’ a try.

Launched just over a year back, the matrimony app has already fixed marriages of around 250 Kashmiris across the globe. Though the app did not find acceptance initially at a place where the traditional ‘manzimyoor’ had been fixing marriages for centuries, it is now gradually finding favor with Kashmiris.

Haroon Naqshbandi, administrator of eManzimyoor, said the app was developed to ease the process of arranging marriages amongst Kashmiris.

“The app was founded by US-based Qazi Musaib Ahmad in March last year and now five people manage it. The thought of developing this app came after the founder realized how people were facing difficulties in arranging marriages the traditional way. The traditional process can take years. We then started the app during Covid (lockdown) last year and it did not get social acceptance straightway. But, with the passage of time, people especially the educated ones liked the idea and so far around marriages of 250 persons got fixed through our app,” Naqshbandi told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said the eManzimyoor was ‘for Kashmiris’ and ‘by Kashmiris’ and had profiles of prospective brides and grooms across the globe.

“This matrimony app is for Kashmiris, by Kashmiris…..there are profiles of Kashmiri people only living in every nook and corner of the world. We do not do direct mediation but provide a platform where people can choose and connect. We take special care of privacy and people get to know each other gradually. It is a step-by-step process and if there is a match, the information gets revealed gradually,” he said.

Naqshbandi said their service was free initially but now it was paid to keep mischief mongers away.

“It was free initially but now we are in filtration mode as some people had started joining just for fun or to do mischief. For example, we have an Rs. 449 pack that is valid for six months. When the service is paid, only interested people join,” he said.

The app has received some good reviews on the Google playstore who feel it was especially beneficial for Kashmiris living outside the Valley and for those facing problems fixing matches the traditional way.

“Very good..i feel it is a very good step… especially for Kashmiri who live out of state.I found this most useful app..thank u soo much,” wrote Jabeena Bhat while another user Aashaq Bhat said: “Need of the hour in Kashmir especially for our sisters who faced the wrath of prevailing social myths and tags.”